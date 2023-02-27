Detroit police searching for man accused of firing shots at officers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for Tyler James Hood, 33, in connection to firing shots at officers.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, near Puritan and Beaverland.

Police say they saw the suspect enter a vehicle while armed.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, and the suspect fired shots at them.

He drove off, and after a short pursuit, he exited the vehicle and ran off in the area of Brammell and Lyndon.

Police say a woman was a passenger in the vehicle and is cooperating with officers.

According to the police department, the suspect, Tyler James Hood, 33, is 5'11", 180 lbs. and was last seen wearing a bubble jacket.

No one was injured.

If anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Pct. at 313-596-4560 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.