Detroit police searching for 32-year-old who has been missing since December

Jordan Street Detroit Police Department





(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 32-year-old man who has been missing for over two months.

Police say Jordan Street was last seen at about noon on Friday, Dec. 30, in the 11500 block of Lahser.

Since then, his family has not been able to locate him.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Street was last seen wearing a black coat and gray work boots.

He is 5 foot 10, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

In addition, Street's family told police that he suffers from a heart condition and depression.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.