Detroit police search for missing sisters, ages 15 and 17

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two missing sisters. 

Na'Jay Johnson, 15, (left) and Johnay Johnson, 17, (right)  Detroit Police Department

Na'Jay Johnson, 15, and Johnay Johnson, 17, were last seen leaving their residence in the 12400 block of Matzeliger Court at about 4 p.m. on Monday, July 24. 

The two sisters left their residence to go to a gas station Monday afternoon and did not return. 

Police say Johnay, the older sister, has a nose ring, wears braces on both of her legs and suffers from medical conditions. 

She is described as being 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 178 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. 

Na'Jay is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder length hair. 

Anyone with information about the two missing sisters is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501. 

First published on July 25, 2023 / 3:46 PM

