Detroit police search for missing 2-year-old last seen early Friday morning

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for 2-year-old Jerrica Harris, who has been missing since early Friday morning.

At about 9:10 a.m. on July 7, police were called to the 9900 block of Cascade for an altercation between the child's mother and father. Police arrested the 39-year-old man for disorderly conduct. 

The mother told police she last saw her daughter with her father at about 2 a.m., leaving their home in the 3200 block of Gladstone. However, the father claimed he thought the child was with the mother.

Jerrica was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word "Queen" written and a gold crown over the word and gray pants with red, white and yellow trucks on them. She is described as 2 feet tall, about 30 pounds with brown eyes and black braids.

Anyone with information on Jerrica's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.

Jerrica Harris Detroit Police Department

First published on July 7, 2023 / 4:30 PM

