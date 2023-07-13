Detroit police search for missing 19-year-old man

Lawrance Robbins Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.

Lawrance Robbins was last seen at the Henry Ford facility located at 10300 Eight Mile Road in Ferndale on Friday, July 7. He hasn't been seen or heard from since then.

According to police, he lives in Detroit with his family.

Robbins was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue Adidas flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040.