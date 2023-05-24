Detroit police search for 36-year-old woman missing for more than a week

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for 36-year-old Nicole Czajcowski, who was last seen more than a week ago.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Czajcowski was last seen at about 5 a.m. on May 13 in the 10700 block of Bonita Street. She was seen wearing blue jeans, a shirt unknown, and a black purse.

Detroit police are searching for Nicole Czajcowski, who was last seen on May 13. Detroit Police Department

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 115 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. She also has a tattoo on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301.