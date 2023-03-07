Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for 19-year-old in connection with shooting of teen

Jared Barber

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a 19-year-old in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old woman in Detroit last week.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Jared Barber is accused of shooting the victim on March 3 in the 2200 block of E. Lafayette. Police say Barber ran from the scene after the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Barber is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 158 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 9:29 PM

