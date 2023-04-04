Detroit police identify person of interest wanted in sexual assault of 80-year-old woman

Kenneth Davis Jr. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police on Tuesday identified a person of interest wanted in connection with the sexual assault of an 80-year-old woman in Detroit last month.

In a press conference, Detroit Police Chief James White says authorities are working to bring Kenneth Davis Jr. in custody. White says Davis is also accused of sexually assaulting a 64-year-old woman on Monday in the area of Grand River Avenue and Ferguson Street.

"We will pursue him relentlessly," White said.

The attack happened at about 9 p.m. on March 26 in the 12000 block of Memorial Street, north of Interstate 96.

Police say the suspect walked in through an unlocked back door, screaming he wanted money, but the elderly woman told him she didn't have any cash and started to push him out the door.

That's when the suspect pulled her outside and raped her. He didn't steal anything, and there isn't any indication he was armed at the time.

Police say the victim's husband was home but couldn't do much because he's disabled.

Last week, DPD released a sketch of the suspect, seeking the public's help in identifying him.

"We're very confident that we're going to identify him and find him. We just need a little bit more information, a little bit more help from our community. Our most vulnerable members of our community. Our seniors don't deserve this," White said last week.