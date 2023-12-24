Watch CBS News
Police search for two girls missing from Bedford Street in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two girls missing from the 3900 block of Bedford St. 

Monica Dameworth, 14, was wearing all black when she was last seen on Dec. 22 around 11 p.m., police said. 

Dameworth is described by police as White, 5 feet and 1 inch tall, blue eyes, with pink and brown hair, weighing 160 pounds. 

Kyla Harris, 12, was wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, with rips, and an orange hat when she was last seen on Dec. 22 around 11 p.m., police said. 

Pictured are Monica Dameworth (left) and Kyla Harris (right).

Harris is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 2 inches tall, with black long braids, and brown eyes, weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5540. 

