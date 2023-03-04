Detroit Metro Airport temporarily closes due to winter storm
ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Metro Airport says it temporarily closed after a winter storm hits Southeast Michigan.
"Please check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport," Airport officials said in a tweet.
As of 7 p.m., more than 200 flights arriving and departing from the airport were canceled or delayed.
