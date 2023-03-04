Watch CBS News
Detroit Metro Airport temporarily closes due to winter storm

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Metro Airport says it temporarily closed after a winter storm hits Southeast Michigan.

"Please check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport," Airport officials said in a tweet.

As of 7 p.m., more than 200 flights arriving and departing from the airport were canceled or delayed.  

First published on March 3, 2023 / 8:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

