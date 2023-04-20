Detroit man gets 8 years in prison in shootings targeting his girfriend

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for charges in connection to two shootings in 2021 in which he targeted his girlfriend.

Jason Foley, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

On Oct. 24, 2021, Warren police officers recovered a loaded Diamondback .223 caliber rifle with a drum magazine and a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm semiautomatic pistol from Foley's car.

Investigation revealed the rifle was used in a shooting on Aug. 4, 2021, and the handgun was used in a shooting on Oct. 9, 2021.

In the Aug. 4 shooting, police recovered thirty-one .223 caliber casings and discovered at least 20 shots were fired into the home occupied by several children and adults, including Foley's girlfriend. Shots were also fired into two vehicles and another house nearby.

In the shooting on Oct. 9, officers recovered ten casings that had been shot at a residence by Foley, again targeting his girlfriend.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Foley has a history of domestic violence involving three victims and a 2016 domestic violence conviction.

His convictions include the following:

carrying concealed weapons

felon in possession of a firearm

possession with intent to distribute cocaine base

possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle

"This defendant used firearms and a hail of bullets to terrorize a neighborhood and numerous citizens, including two small children," U.S. Attorney Ison said. "This case is an example of our focused approached to removing the drivers of violence from our community to make it safe."