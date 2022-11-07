Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature halftime performance by Bebe Rexha, David Guetta

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will be held on Nov. 24 against the Buffalo Bills and will feature a halftime performance by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha and special guest DJ David Guetta.

Rexha effortlessly made the transition to pop superstar. In 2015, she joined forces with rapper G-Eazy for the multi-platinum top 10 smash "Me, Myself & I" and then linked with Martin Garrix for 2016 club sensation "In The Name Of Love," which has amassed more than one billion streams on Spotify.

In 2017, Rexha released the EPs 'All Your Fault: Part 1' and 'All Your Fault: Part 2.' The latter housed "Meant To Be," her irresistible collaboration with country outfit Florida Georgia Line. A crossover phenomenon, the song held the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart for a record-breaking 50 weeks and was certified diamond for selling more than 10 million units.

The superstar found herself with an unexpected global smash courtesy of Guetta's "I'm Good (Blue)," a riff on Eiffel 65's seminal "Blue (Da Ba Dee)," that went viral on TikTok earlier this year, topping the charts in more than a dozen countries.

New this year as the presenting partner of halftime, Verizon will have an activation space inside Ford Field, and is joining forces with the Lions to enhance fans' experience of the performance with a mobile lightshow.

The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic will be nationally televised on CBS at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available, click here.