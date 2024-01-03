Detroit reports fewest homicides in 57 years; police to discuss crime data

(CBS DETROIT) - Last year, the city of Detroit had the lowest number of homicides in 57 years.

In December, the Detroit Police Department and other local and state officials discussed the reduction of gun-related crimes and how the city was set to end the year with the fewest number of homicides since 1966.

During that press conference, officials said through the end of November 2023, homicides were down 18%, non-fatal shootings were down 13% and carjackings were down 36%.

In addition, the felony gun case backlog in the Wayne County Circuit Court was reduced by 67%, and the felony gun case backlog in the 36th District Court was reduced by 80%.

Now that 2024 is here, Detroit Police Chief James White, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and other law enforcement officials will hold a press conference to discuss the year-end crime numbers for last year.

They will discuss the homicide rate, as well as the reductions in non-fatal shootings and carjackings, comparing the data to numbers from 2022.

The press conference is being held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the press conference.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV