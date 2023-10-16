Detroit casino workers prepare to strike as Monday night contract expiration approaches

(CBS DETROIT) - Workers at the three Detroit casinos could start striking if an agreement isn't reached by the time contracts are set to expire Monday night.

Union members at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood at Greektown are prepared to strike after 99% of workers voted to authorize a strike.

According to the Detroit Casino Council, workers want wage increases, better retirement benefits and protections against the use of new technology.

The strike would affect 3,700 workers, including dealers, cleaning staff, and food and beverage workers.

Negotiations have been happening since early September, but no agreements have been reached.

"Workers are fed up in an economy that is broken: costs keep going up, but when profits came back to the gaming industry, they didn't go into workers' pockets. Just like auto workers, Blue Cross Blue Shield staff, UPS workers, writers, and hotel workers, Detroit casino workers are considering all options available to make sure one job in a Detroit casino is enough to raise a family on. We expect the casinos to heed our concerns to avoid a strike," said Nia Winston, UNITE HERE Local 24 President.