Defeat the Label expresses the impacts bullying has not just in schools, but within whole communities

Southfield (CW50) - As students return to school this month, the conversations around bullying behavior in schools will also return. Even though bullying is something that occurs outside of school, and in our communities, the return to in-person interactions for some students likely means facing situations of bullying that can have an impact on their life in and outside of the classroom.

Defeat the Label, a nonprofit that aims to empowering students to take a stand in order to end bullying, has several programs dedicated to making an impact in schools with the help of students.

The first program is the Upstander Program, which focuses on the general education of bullying related issues, and addresses the preventative measures students can take. The program is available in middle schools and high schools.

Another program is the Stand4Change Day, which allows students to take part in Defeat the Label activities at their own school while joining with millions of students around the globe, to physically take a stand against bullying in their classroom.

One more program is the Train the Trainer program, which is designed to train children to recognize the signs of bullying behavior and how to respond to it appropriately.

We know that bullying isn't just something that occurs in schools, but it's something that we see within our own communities.

The impacts these behaviors can have on a community can be significant, and organizations like Defeat the Label believe that communities need to work together to address the problem. This is done through the organization's Community Conversation On Bullying, which is being held this year on Thursday, October 27th. To join in on the conversation, you can get tickets here.

