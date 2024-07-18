Jury finds Michael Jackson-Bolanos not guilty of first-degree murder in Samantha Woll's death

(CBS DETROIT) – A jury has acquitted Michael Jackson-Bolanos of first-degree murder in the death of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll, but were deadlocked on charges of felony murder and home invasion and reached a guilty verdict on a charge of lying to police.

A pretrial to determine if charges are brought again is on July 25.

"First, I want to thank the jury for their time, dedication, and attention to this case. We were hopeful that a decision could reached today, but we will press on for justice for the Wolls and will determine our next course of action at the pre-trial hearing," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Closing arguments were given Tuesday, July 9, and the jury began deliberations. On Friday, the jury said it was deadlocked, and Wayne County Circuit Judge Margaret Van Houten asked them to continue deliberating on Monday and Tuesday.

After 3 p.m. on Monday, Van Houten got a note from jurors that said they were still deadlocked. In addition, juror number three was replaced with an alternate on Tuesday because of a previously planned vacation.

Jackson-Bolanos, 29, is charged with felony murder, first-degree murder, home invasion and lying to law enforcement in connection to Woll's death. He is accused of killing Woll, who was found stabbed to death outside her home in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood in October 2023.

During the trial, he testified and said that, on the night of her death, he was walking around checking to see if cars were unlocked. While doing this, he came across Woll's body on the ground. He said he touched her neck to see if she was OK, and when he realized that it was a dead body, he left the area.

Jackson-Bolanos acknowledged that he didn't call the police after seeing the body and said, "My first reaction was to reach for my phone, but I had to consider where I was and what I was doing at the time," referring to how he was going into cars.

During closing arguments, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Elsey honed in on Jackson-Bolanos' tendency to lie.

"Once he's (Jackson-Bolanos) caught, he has nothing but lies to offer. Nothing but lie after lie after lie after lie after lie after lie. But now that it's trial, he's got everything on the line. Ignore the other 50 times he lied, but believe him now. Don't believe him," Elsey said to the jury. "This is the common sense case for a conviction right here."

Elsey argued that the defendant's motive to lie was the same motive that he had to kill Woll. He discussed how Jackson-Bolanos made the decisions he did because he said he would "go down for a long time" if he was caught.

"And so what's the calculus once he's inside that house; doesn't expect to find somebody in that living room," Elsey said. "Snap decisions made to unleash an outburst of violence because he doesn't want anybody to ever be able to say that's him inside a place he has no right to be in. He doesn't want to go down for that. The same motive he had to lie is the same motive he had to kill her."

Jackson-Bolanos' defense attorney, Brian Brown, said, "I can look at the evidence. I can use my common sense and come to the conclusion I know for a fact that Mr. Michael Jackson-Bolanos has nothing, absolutely nothing to do with the death of Samantha Woll."

Brown claimed that there were other suspects in Woll's murder and that the prosecution used half of the case to defend Jeffrey Herbstman, Woll's ex-boyfriend.

In a 911 call, Herbstman had confessed that he thought he had killed Woll but couldn't remember and later claimed he had been suffering from delusions.

Elsey and defense attorney Brian Brown's closing arguments went on for over two hours before the jury began deliberations.