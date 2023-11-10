Dearborn police searching for missing mother, daughter last seen at Children's Hospital in Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is seeking assistance from the public as they search for a mother and her 3-year-old daughter after they were last seen at a hospital in Detroit in October.

The Dearborn Police Department is seeking assistance as they search for a mother and her daughter who haven't been seen since Oct. 28. Dearborn Police Department

Police say Jordyn Wise, 28, hasn't been seen since Saturday, Oct. 28, at Children's Hospital in Detroit. She is reported to be with her 3-year-old daughter.

In addition, it is believed that Wise may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Wise is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn police at 313 -943-2241 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

"We are diligently attempting to locate this young woman to check the welfare of her and her child since first learning of their disappearance on November 9th," said Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin.