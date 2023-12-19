Watch CBS News
Dearborn police search for emotional support dog missing for a month

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Police in Dearborn are searching for Coda, a missing white Great Pyrenees last seen in November 2023. Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Dearborn are seeking the public's help in locating an emotional support dog that has been missing since mid-November.

Police say they were notified on Nov. 14 about Coda, a white Great Pyrenees, after he ran from his home near Ford and Greenfield roads.

The dog is described as having double dew claws on his rear paws and a tan/black color on his ears. He was last seen wearing a black harness.

"Emotional support animals provide important medical care and assistance to their owners. It is crucial that we reunite Coda with his owner. I implore people to come forward and assist our police department with this task," said Dearborn Police Commissioner Timothy McHale in a written statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2289.

