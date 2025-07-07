Dearborn issues 48 arrests, 310 citations for fireworks violations during Fourth of July weekend

The City of Dearborn, Michigan, reports it issued 48 arrests and 310 citations during its "zero tolerance" enforcement of fireworks rules during the Fourth of July weekend.

More than 50 law enforcement officers were on duty each night between July 3 and July 5, with the intention to enforce restrictions that "ensure a safe and legal holiday," they said. Those involved include full-time officers, reserve officers, interns and support staff.

While there is a July 4th holiday exemption in Michigan that allows fireworks during certain hours from June 29 to July 5, there are still rules to follow during that time frame. Those rules include:

No fireworks on public property such as city parks or sidewalks.

Anyone setting off fireworks must be age 18 or older.

Any fireworks debris has to land on private property, not on someone else's yard or home.

A series of announcements and videos on social media helped get the department's messages out.

"It was a much quieter season than I've seen in previous years," Police Chief Issa Shahin said on social media after the first night of special enforcement.

"This year's fireworks enforcement initiative was a clear success," he said once the weekend wrapped up. "The significant reduction in fireworks-related violations is a direct result of the hard work and professionalism of our officers, and the outstanding cooperation of our residents. I want to personally thank our team for their tireless dedication and thank the community for working with us to keep Dearborn safe."