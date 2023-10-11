Davison-Grand Blanc high school football game streaming on CBS News Detroit this Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit and State Champs Sports Network are streaming live high school football on Friday night.

This Friday, Oct. 13, Davison will play Grand Blanc. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m., with kickoff at 7 p.m.

How to watch the Davison-Grand Blanc game

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Last week, CBS News Detroit streamed the Woodhaven-Gibraltar Carlson football game.

Gibraltar Carlson finished the game with a 31-8 win over Woodhaven.

For more information, visit here.