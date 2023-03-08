Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips in a 2021 Ypsilanti murder

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Marquise Burns.

Police say Marquise Burns, a.k.a Boogie, 25, was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Ypsilanti.

Burns is described as 6 foot 2, 140 pounds with collar-length dreads. He was last seen wearing a black jogging suit and purple, black gray and orange Nike Air Max shoes.

Rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest, and all tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.