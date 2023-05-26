Crews on the scene of mobile home explosion in Chesterfield Township
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crews are at the scene of a house explosion at the Carriage Way Mobile Home Park in Chesterfield Township.
Officials tell CBS News Detroit utility crews were working near the area of I-94 and 23 Mile Road when they struck a gas line. Shortly after there was an explosion which engulfed a mobile home near the gas line.
We're told no one was inside the home and no injuries have been reported.
