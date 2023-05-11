Comcast RISE grants offers $5,000 to small business owners

(CBS DETROIT) - Comcast is offering assistance to small business owners through a grant package that provides capital and marketing resources.

Erica Pietrzyk says she knows the challenges of running a small business.

She opened Pietrzyk Perogi inside Gratiot Central Market just before the start of the pandemic.

In 2020, Pietrzyk says she had to get creative to keep her business running.

"No longer had dine-in seating," Pietrzyk said.

"We didn't have any of our outdoor events which we were doing kind of pop-ups at places and in some ways it helped us because it gave us time to be able to focus and work on packaging so that way we could get into retail markets."

After reaching out to the Detroit Economic Growth Committee Pietrzyk found out about the Comcast RISE grant and decided to apply.

"With the Comcast RISE grant specifically, it was nice because the money that was awarded to us we used to help build our website and get a social media manager so we could create more engagement," Pietrzyk explained.

The application window for Comcast RISE runs June 1st- June 30th.

One hundred businesses throughout the metro-area will be gifted $5,000 plus creative production and technology support.

"In addition, it comes with a lot of educational resources and marketing and production to help businesses learn how to market themselves," said Comcast Cable Spokesperson Michelle Gilbert.

"We've produced commercials for them and then give them the airtime."

The program was created in November 2020 to help small businesses recover during the pandemic, by providing funds needed to help businesses recover.

Click here for eligibility requirements and further information.