6-year-old leaves $1,000 dent in dad's wallet after secretly ordering Grubhub

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It all began with some father and son bonding over the weekend.

"It's father and son time. He says 'Dad, can I use your phone to play my game?' And I said 'Yeah, go ahead bud. You have 30 minutes,'" said Keith Stonehouse, of Chesterfield.

But for his 6-year-old son Mason, that was all he needed to leave a dent in daddy's wallet.

"They kept coming and coming and coming. Alert after alert after alert. And the food is being delivered, it's being delivered, it's being delivered," Stonehouse said.

And when it was time to talk to CBS News Detroit Wednesday, little Mason could not help but smile.

But for his dad, nothing could have prepared him for what he was about to find when Mason returned his phone.

"When I started putting two-two together, that is when I looked at my phone and saw that and ran upstairs to talk to Mason about it," Stonehouse said.

Still in shock, Stonehouse told Mason he had just purchased nearly $1,000 of food from Grubhub.

"He was like, 'Oh my gosh'" Mason said with a smirk on his face.

"I went into my 'old man lecture' with him," his dad said.

Despite the trouble, he put himself in, all Mason could think about was if his pizza was out for delivery.

"He stopped mid-lecture and said, 'Dad, Dad, Dad...stop.' And I said, 'What Mason?'" Stonehouse said.

"I said 'Are the happy pizzas here?'" Mason said. "He said, 'Are the Happy's Pizza here yet?" Stonehouse added.

That's because the bank blocked Mason's pizza purchase suspecting it was a fraudulent transaction.

"I looked at my phone again, and it said, Chase fraud alert, $439 from Happy's Pizza," Stonehouse says.

Excited to share, Mason did not hold back on his attempt to pour hundreds of dollars of daddy's money for pizza.

"That was enough for 20 people," Mason said, jumping out of his seat.

But in order to teach Mason a lesson, it was time to pay back every dollar he had spent by taking it out of his piggy bank.

"When he watched his money coming out of the piggy bank, you can see the effect on him, understanding that is my money. And I said, 'Well, it's not your money anymore. You have to repay what you took,'" Stonehouse said. "And the first thing that he said to me was, 'Do I have to start all over now Dad?' I said, 'Yeah you do, bud.'"

But if you ask Mason, he isn't completely broke. In fact, for him, it is just enough to get started.

"I still have one cent," Mason screamed with joy.

With food from all the Grubhub orders left over, Stonehouse says he and his family won't be eating out anytime soon.

