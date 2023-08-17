Central Park in Milford to undergo $3.8 million renovation project this year

MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A multi-million-dollar renovation project will soon be underway for Milford's Central Park in Oakland County, a park often recognized as the staple in the village.

"It's the heart and soul of the community," said Ann Barnette, Executive Director of the Milford Downtown Development Authority.

Barnette says she considers Central Park the core of Milford and a destination that brings everyone together.

Photographed is a picture of what Central Park in Milford will look like once renovations are complete. MeetmeinMilford.com

"The thread that connects Milford Township and the Village of Milford," she said.

It's a park with views of the Huron River.

"Runs right through downtown and through the center of our community. It's never really been celebrated. You know, 25,000 cars a day drive through the middle of our community, and you hardly even notice it," said Barnette.

That will all change in 2024.

Barnette says a roughly $3.8 million renovation project was approved in March to give Central Park a major makeover.

Another image of Central Park once renovations are finished. MeetmeinMilford.com

The Milford Township Board of Trustees provided a $1.5 million contribution and is partnering with the Milford Downtown Development Authority to help make this park transformation possible.

Barnette says no tax dollars from Milford residents in both the Village and Township are being spent.

"It's accomplishing everything we've wanted to do for 20 years, and we couldn't be more excited about it," she said.

The plan includes a new entranceway into the park, one that will showcase an upgraded picnic pavilion and the river as you drive in.

"Your entire feel coming into the park will be completely changed," said Barnette.

A landing for canoes and kayaks once renovations are complete. MeetmeinMilford.com

Landings for canoes and kayaks near the water will be created along with a new walkway to highlight the essence of the park.

"We'll be putting a boardwalk along the riverfront and a viewing platform that kind of levers over the river with these beautiful all-ages swings that you can sit on and look at the view of the river," Barnette stated.

An ice-skating rink, gardens and courts for a variety of sports are expected to be added. Local favorites, including the amphitheater, playscape and veteran's memorial will stay put.

"Think of Central Park as part of the entire streetscape coming into downtown, and that's how we're looking at it," said Barnette.

The picnic pavilion that will be added once the renovation project is complete. MeetmeinMilford.com

A project capturing the charm of Central Park.

"When we're done, I think most people are going to say, 'Wow, why didn't we do this 50 years ago?' I just couldn't be more excited about it," she said.

As of right now, the plan is to break ground this October. Officials hope to have the project completed by July of next year.

To learn more about the project, visit here.