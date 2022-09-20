Celebrating the largest city-owned island park in the United States at Belle Isle

Southfield (CW50) - Spanning 982 acres on the Detroit River, Belle Isle Park is the largest city-owned island park in the United States.

Belle Isle Park on Detroit's Belle Isle Courtesy of Belle Isle Conservancy

The park is protected and preserved by the Belle Isle Conservancy. The conservancy is in its 10th year after being established in 2012. The mission is to protect, preserve, restore, and enhance the environment, structures, and character of the park and its attractions. The park is home to the Belle Isle Aquarium, the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, Dossin Great Lakes Museum, Belle Isle Nature Center, and the James Scott Memorial Fountain.

The park is also well-known for a variety of educational programs, festivals, the Giant Slide, and the Belle Isle Grand Prix.

In 2014, the Department of Natural Resources took over the managing of Belle Isle as a state park under a 30-year lease with the City of Detroit. The DNR is responsible for the day-to-day management of the park's maintenance.

Belle Isle Aquarium Courtesy of Belle Isle Conservancy

One of the biggest accomplishments of the conservancy was reopening the Belle Isle Aquarium, which before its closure was the longest operating aquarium in the country.

Summer Ritner, COO of Belle Isle Conservancy and Director of the Belle Isle Aquarium, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the conservancy's role in operating Belle Isle and the significance of re-opening the Belle Isle Aquarium.

Learn more at BelleIsleConservancy.org

