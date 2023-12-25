Canton police search for 16-year-old girl last seen on Dec. 23

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Canton Police Department is seeking the public's help locating 16-year-old Shyanna McGee, who was last seen on Dec. 23.

Police say the teen left her home in the area of 51000 Mott Road.

Shyanna is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black UGG boots and a tan backpack with "Pink" written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at 734-394-5400.