Watch CBS News
Local News

BRICKLIVE returns to the Detroit Zoo

/ CBS Detroit

BRICKLIVE returns to the Detroit Zoo
BRICKLIVE returns to the Detroit Zoo 04:34

(CBS DETROIT) - BRICKLIVE has returned to the Detroit Zoo and features dozens of animals made of millions of bricks.

BRICKLIVE features more than 70 unique toy brick models comprised of more than two million bricks. The fun summer experience runs May 27-Sept. 4. 

Emily O'Hara, senior manager of guest experience design at the Detroit Zoo, joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday morning to share about the exhibit. 

First published on May 30, 2023 / 9:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.