Boil water advisory issued for Wayne, Romulus and Westland

(CBS DETROIT) - Officials say a boil water advisory initially issued for the city of Wayne has since expanded to include Romulus and Westland.

According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, the advisory is due to pressure loss in the cities. GLWA advises residents not to drink the water without it boiling it. Additionally, boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

Water should be boiled for one minute and let it cool before use.

GLWA says it is working with the cities to take "other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system once the water has been restored."

"The precautionary measure is being taken due to the loss of pressure in the water distribution system caused by an equipment malfunction from a power outage that is under investigation," read the press from GLWA. "This issue has been resolved and pressure and flow were quickly restored. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, the precautionary measure of a boil water advisory is recommended."

Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted. Officials anticipate the advisory to be resolved within 48 hours.