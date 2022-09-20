Birmingham Village Players celebrate 100th season on stage

Southfield (CW50) - As the third oldest community theater in Michigan and among the 50 oldest theater groups in the United States, the Village Players Birmingham have a rich history that spans back to 1923. During that time, they were founded as a nonprofit theater club and later reorganized as a community theater and nonprofit organization.

Birmingham Village Players Community Theater

John W. Gafill was a high schooler when he first proposed the idea of forming the Village Players. The first play performed in the original Community House was "The Maker of Dreams."

Birmingham Village Players' performing Arsenic and Old Lace"

100 years later, the Village Players are still putting on shows each year. Right now, the group is in the middle of its production of "Arsenic and Old Laces" which remaining days are September 23-25. In October, they will be performing "The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy." Dates for those performances can be found on BirminghamVillagePlayers.com.

The community theater also has several programs to grow and nurture the love of theater amongst its members. One program is Playwrights @ Work. P@W promotes playwrighting among its members. The group meets monthly to provide support, feedback, encouragement, and direction to the playwrights who share their work with the group. The group stages readings of their plays and performs on-act versions of 4 plays each year in July.

The other program is the Village youth Theatre, where youth ages eight to eighteen are supported in their pursuits to build self-confidence, leadership, and teamwork, as well as to develop their artistic talents. You don't have to be a stage performer to join the program, as many kids are involved behind-the-scenes as members of the production team.

Jennifer Jones, Artistic Board President, and Greg Ruvolo, Artistic Board President-Elect, for the Birmingham Village Players, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the 100th season of the Birmingham Village Players.

