Biden speaks on Trump verdict and the Middle East

Before President Biden began speaking Friday about the situation in the Middle East, as Israel pushes further into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, he commented on former President Donald Trump's conviction in New York Thursday.

The president said the principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed in the case. He stressed that this was "a state case, not a federal case," and it was heard by a jury of 12 American citizens who, after "careful deliberation," convicted him on all 34 counts.

Mr. Biden noted that he'll have the opportunity to appeal, but "it's reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict," the president said. Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly called the trial "rigged" and falsely accused Mr. Biden and the Justice Department of orchestrating the trial.

Israel has continued its offensive in Gaza as it seeks to eliminate Hamas, drawing international criticism because the operation has also resulted in the deaths of Palestinians. The Israeli military said Friday that Israeli forces have advanced into central Rafah.

Analysis of images of shrapnel gathered at the scene of an Israeli strike in Rafah on Sunday showed evidence of a bomb that was a U.S.-made GBU-39, two munitions experts told CBS News. Dozens of Palestinians were killed in the strike and subsequent fires.