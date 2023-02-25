Autorama returns for 70th year of action

(CBS DETROIT)- Autorama is back in Downtown Detroit for its 70th year.

"I love being here in Detroit," says Henry WInkler. Yes, Fonzie from "Happy Days" is in attendance at this years Autorama. He's taking in all the Motor City has to offer.

While some vehicles are strictly for show, others are there for the competition. The prize, one of the most prestigious automotive awards, the Ridler Award.

"It's the best of the best of the best," says Mike Wisnewski. He and his brothers Dave and Kenny came all the way from Florida to display their 1955 Chevy convertible for this years competition. It was selected as a Great 8 Finalist, meaning it's one of the 8 finalists for the Ridler Award, a recognition that will be announced on the last day of the weekend long event.

"It's non-stop. Blood, sweat, tears you pour and sacrifice everything you have into it. Time wise, money wise, everything," Wisnewski said.

Wisnewski says the Great 8 recognition was an honor in itself. He says he and his brothers bringing home the Ridler Award would be bringing home what he calls "the pinnacle" of awards.

"I really don't know what kind of emotions you'd see from 3 old men here, Luke, and I'm being honest," Wisnewski said with a grin.