Authorities search for missing Michigan man, 20, whose car was found abandoned

Ethan White Oakland County Sheriff's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Rochester police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

Ethan White, 20, hasn't been seen since Saturday, Oct. 14, and his car was found abandoned at Logg and M-19 in Memphis, MI, according to the sheriff's office.

He was last seen wearing a light brown Carhartt jacket with a light gray hoodie with a blue checkered flannel underneath, along with tan pants and white leather shoes. He also wears earrings and has a tattoo on his left bicep.

In addition, he is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 lbs., with hazel eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 248-651-9621.