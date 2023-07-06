Authorities investigate Detroit location related to disappearance of 2-year-old Wynter Smith

Lansing Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating a neighborhood in Detroit in connection with the disappearance of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

Law enforcement is in the area of Edgewood Avenue between Van Dyke and Gratiot on the city's east side.

Police have not released any additional information at this time. Lansing police will hold a press conference at 10 p.m. You can watch the press conference in the video above.

Wynter was reported missing Sunday night after police say she was kidnapped by 26-year-old Rashad Trice. Police say Trice kidnapped the child after stabbing her mother at a residence in the 3000 block of Beau Jarden Drive in Lansing.

Trice, who is not the child's father, previously dated her mother.

He was arrested early Monday morning in St. Clair Shores while driving in a white 2013 Chevy Impala that he stole from Wynter's mother. However, the child was not in the vehicle. The FBI says the toddler's 1-year-old brother was at the residence where the attack happened but was not harmed.