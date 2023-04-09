Auburn Hills Police Department investigating incident at Great Lakes Crossing Mall
(CBS DETROIT) - AUBURN HILLS, MI Reports of an active shooter prompted Auburn Hills Police Department to evacuate Great Lakes Crossing mall.
Police were able to determine that there was not an active shooter inside of the mall and no one was injured.
There are no further details at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.