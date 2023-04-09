Watch CBS News
CBS News Detroit

Auburn Hills Police Department investigating incident at Great Lakes Crossing Mall

By Amber Erby

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - AUBURN HILLS, MI Reports of an active shooter prompted Auburn Hills Police Department to evacuate Great Lakes Crossing mall.

Police were able to determine that there was not an active shooter inside of the mall and no one was injured.

There are no further details at this time. The investigation is still ongoing. 

First published on April 8, 2023 / 8:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.