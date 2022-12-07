Attorneys to announce civil lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Lyoya's family
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson are holding a press conference Wednesday to announce a civil lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Lyoya's family.
Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4. The officer, identified as Christopher Schurr has been charged with second-degree murder.
Watch the press conference below:
