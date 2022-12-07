Watch CBS News
Local News

Attorneys to announce civil lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Lyoya's family

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson are holding a press conference Wednesday to announce a civil lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Lyoya's family.

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4. The officer, identified as Christopher Schurr has been charged with second-degree murder.

Watch the press conference below:

First published on December 7, 2022 / 12:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.