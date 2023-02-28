Police investigating after two women sexually assaulted while walking in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating after two sexual assault incidents happened within five minutes near the University of Michigan's North Campus on Sunday.

Police say at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, a 22-year-old woman was walking to the bus stop near Lake Lila Drive and Plymouth Road when a person in a white, four-door sedan drove past her, stopped and then backed up.

A man exited the car and tried to grab the woman. She says the man groped her and tried to pull her toward her vehicle.

Police say the victim was able to push the suspect and break herself free. She was not injured and did not see what direction the suspect went in.

The suspect was described as a man about 20 to 30 years old, with a full dark beard, 5'7", a medium build and was last seen wearing dark clothes.

Then on Monday, Feb. 27, a woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted on Sunday, Feb. 26, at about 4:25 p.m., five minutes before the other woman was sexually assaulted.

A 25-year-old woman told police she was walking southbound on Nielson Court toward Maiden Lane when an individual in a four-door sedan pulled up next to her and stopped the car.

Then, a man got out of the vehicle and blocked the woman's path on the sidewalk.

According to police, the victim reported the man groped her, then pulled down his pants, exposing himself to her and touching himself.

She ran away from the man and was not injured. The victim described the suspect as a man with short curly hair.

The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating and working to determine if the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 734-794-6920 or email Detective Quinn at jquinn@a2gov.org or Detective Marshall at gmarshall@a2gov.org.