Ann Arbor man arrested in connection with organized retail crime ring

(CBS DETROIT) - A 55-year-old Ann Arbor man is charged in connection with an organized retail crime ring in Washtenaw County, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Richard Larsh is charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and four counts of organized retail crime. He was arraigned in the 14A-1 District Court.

An investigation by the FORCE Team revealed that Larsh was allegedly responsible for orchestrating a theft ring, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in losses at multiple stores, including Target, TJ Maxx and Nordstrom Rack in Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor.

State officials say Larsh's teams of "boosters" allegedly conducted push-out thefts and sold the items to Larsh, who would then sell them for profit.

The FORCE Team, which was created by Attorney General Dana Nessel in January, worked with the Canton Police Department and representatives of the impacted to investigate the crime.

"By working hand in hand with Michigan retailers affected by these thefts, our FORCE Team is able to quickly identify and investigate these coordinated criminal outfits that impact both retailers and consumers," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I am grateful for the collaborative efforts of the FORCE Team, the Canton Police Department, and our retail partners for disrupting yet another alleged theft ring in our state."

Larsh is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on Jan. 25, 2024.