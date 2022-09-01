Amyre Makupson Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Amyre Makupson is a proud native of Detroit, Michigan. She is a graduate of Mercy High School in Farmington Hills. Afterward, she went on to study at Howard University in Washington, DC, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism, before returning to Detroit to earn her Master of Arts degree in mass communications from Wayne State University.

Knowing from a very young age that she wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps, a long-time Detroit news anchor of the same name, Amyre began her television career in Lima, Ohio. It was during this time that she learned to produce, direct, edit and report as a multi-media journalist, before transitioning to the evening anchor/producer role a short time later. While in Lima, Amyre anchored and produced several nightly newscasts airing across each major local television network including CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC.

A few years later, Amyre accepted an evening anchor/producer position at WGXA in Macon, Georgia. While there, she co-produced and anchored four nightly newscasts, as well as one evening newscast airing in Albany, Georgia.

After five years on the anchor desk, Amyre became the news director of WMUB with Mercer University's Center for Collaborative Journalism and partner correspondent for WMAZ in Macon, giving weekly, live reports on a variety of projects including in-depth coverage on COVID-19, youth violence, and food insecurity. Amyre also taught studio production for the university while managing other studio operations.

Having developed a love for higher education, Amyre went on to become the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Central Georgia Technical College. In her role at the college she oversaw the creation of visual content, commercial production and community relations projects.

Amyre has one son, Myles. When not at work, you can often catch the duo out and about with their dog, Blaze.