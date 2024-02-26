Allen Park police search for parents after finding child

Allen Park Police Department

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Allen Park Police Department is searching for the parents after finding a little girl on Monday.

Police did not say where she was found but said she is safe and with officers.

"We have located this adorable little girl! If you know who she is or the parents/guardians! Please contact the APPD at 313-386-7380," police said in a social media post.

Police did not release any further information.