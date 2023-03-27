A free mobile dog clinic helps out pets and pet owners in need

Michelle Butler gets her dogs vaccinated. AJ Walker

Detroit, Mich. (CBS DETROIT)- A free mobile vaccine clinic for dogs in Detroit had people driving up in droves to care for their pets Saturday.

The line stretched out of the parking lot at Herman Kiefer for people and their fur babies to take advantage of a beautiful day and free care for their pets. Beth Pruitt an organizer for Dog Aide, a sponsor of the event, said it was important to make sure that people have the resources they need to keep their pets healthy.

"We did this event because we adore the citizens of Detroit and their pets. We wanted to give back to make sure that the citizens are able to care for their pets properly," said Pruitt. "Doing so, that always includes vaccinations, microchipping and city licenses. So we decided to get together and offer it to them for free."

"I really greatly appreciate it. You know, it was just one of them situations where economically, I couldn't afford it," said Michelle Butler of Detroit while making sure her dogs got vaccinated. "But I try my best, you know, the very best that I can in maintaining and making sure that they're healthy. So this blessed me in a tremendous way."

Pruitt said in the summer they're going to be holding the free mobile clinics monthly.