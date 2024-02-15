9 LAFD firefighters injured after explosion in Wilmington area

Several Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were injured after an explosion involving a natural gas truck happened in the Wilmington area Thursday morning.

Authorities said at least nine firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital, two are in critical condition.

"Seven of those patients were evaluated for burn, blast and airway inhalation injuries and stabilized," said Dr. Molly Deane, trauma surgeon at Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

One of the critically injured firefighters required intubation to deliver oxygen to their lungs and was transferred to Los Angeles General Medical Center where a special Burn Center unit is located.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The dramatic explosion was caught by a resident's Ring camera who lived nearby.

Firefighters originally responded to a semi-truck fire in the 1100 block of North Alameda Street near Henry Ford Avenue around 7 a.m. Instead of diesel fuel, the semi-truck was running on two 100-gallon tanks of compressed natural gas.

When crews approached the truck to put out the flames, one of the tanks exploded due to pressurized cylinders. The blast happened about six minutes after firefighters arrived to the scene.

The second tank did not explode and is a minor threat since the tank is still emitting gas, said Erik Scott, Los Angeles City Fire Captain. LAFD Hazard material specialist was at the scene to monitor the air.