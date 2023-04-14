4 people shot on Penrod Street in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department says four people, including three 14-year-olds, were shot on Detroit's west side Thursday night.

Police say the shooting took place on the 13500 block of Penrod Street. The fourth victim is believed to be in their mid-20s.

At least one suspect is in custody. Four guns were recovered from the scene.

Detroit police Chief James says officials received a ShotSpotter hit around 8:50 p.m. and a call to 911 shortly thereafter.

Chief White says 11 people ranging in age from 7 to 20 years old were removed from the home. He says one person was shot in the face and is in serious condition. The other three are in temporary serious condition.