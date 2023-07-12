2023 Emmy Awards: "Succession" leads with 27 nominations as HBO ties network record

"Succession" star Jeremy Strong "Succession" star Jeremy Strong 08:15

Nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were unveiled on Wednesday morning, and HBO tied a record set by NBC in 1992, with four series — critically acclaimed fan-favorites "Succession" and "The White Lotus," along with the video game adaptation "The Last Of Us" and "House of the Dragon," the "Game of Thrones" prequel — in the running for outstanding drama.

"Succession," which also led the pack of nominees in 2022, dominated the roster again this year, with 27 nominations in total for its final season.

The announcement — hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, of "A Black Lady Sketch Show" and "Community," and Frank Scherma, who chairs the Television Academy — came at a tense time for Hollywood. Much of the industry is shut down as a deadline looms for more than 160,000 members of the SAG/AFTRA union, in addition to television and film writers, who have been on strike since May. Opening Wednesday's presentation, Scherma said, "We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution."

Here are the contenders in the Emmy Award's top categories:

Outstanding variety talk series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Problem with Jon Stewart"

Outstanding reality competition program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Lizzie Caplan, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"

Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"

Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"

Katherine Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Riley Keogh, "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Kumail Nanjiani, "Welcome To Chippendales"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Daniel Radcliffe "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Outstanding limited or anthology series

"Beef"

"Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"Fleishman Is in Trouble"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last Of Us"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last Of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Outstanding drama series

"Andor"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"The Last Of Us"

"Succession"

"The White Lotus"

"Yellowjackets"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader "Barry"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Jury Duty"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"Wednesday"

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

James Marsden, "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"

Theo James, "The White Lotus"

Matthew Macfayden, "Succession"

Alan Ruck, "Succession"

Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Murray Bartlett, "Welcome To Chippendales"

Paul Walter, "Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Joseph Lee, "Beef"

Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"

Young Mazino, "Beef"

Jesse Plemons, "Love & Death"

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Ayo Edibiri, "The Bear"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"

Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Annaleigh Ashford, "Welcome To Chippendales"

Maria Bello, "Beef"

Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"

Juliette Lewis, "Welcome To Chippendales"

Camila Morrone, "Daisy Jones & The Six"

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"

Luke Kirby, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Nathan Lane, "Only Murders In The Building"

Pedro Pascal, "Saturday Night Live"

OIiver Platt, "The Bear"

Sam Richardson, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Murray Bartlett, "The Last Of Us"

James Cromwell, "Succession"

Lamar Johnson, "The Last Of Us"

Arian Moayed, "Succession"

Nick Offerman, "The Last Of Us"

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, "The Last Of Us"

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Becky Ann Baker, "Ted Lasso"

Quina Brunson, "Saturday Night Live"

Taraji P. Henson, "Abbott Elementary"

Judith Light, "Poker Face"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Harriet Walter, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Hiam Abbass, "Succession"

Cherry Jones, "Succession"

Melanie Lynskey, "The Last Of Us"

Storm Reid, "The Last Of Us"

Anna Torv, "The Last Of Us"

Harriet Walter, "Succession"

Outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series

Kevin Hart, "Die Hart 2: Die Harter"

Tim Robinson, "I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson"

Ben Schwartz, "Die Hart 2: Die Harter"

Outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series

Nathalie Emmanuel, "Die Hart 2: Die Harter"

Jasmine Guy, "Chronicles Of Jessica Wu"

Paula Pell, "Die Hart 2: Die Harter"

Outstanding character voice-over performance

Julie Andrews, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

Alex Borstein, "Family Guy"

Mel Brooks, "History Of The World, Part II"

Maya Rudolph, "Big Mouth"

Wanda Sykes, "Crank Yankers"

Ali Wong, "Tuca & Bertie"

Outstanding narrator

Mahershala Ali, "Chimp Empire"

Angela Bassett, "Good Night Oppy"

Morgan Freeman, "Our Universe"

Barack Obama, "Working: What We Do All Day"

Pedro Pascal, "Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World"

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that HBO tied the network record, but did not break it.