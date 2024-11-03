2 dead, 6 shot in shooting on Detroit's east side
(CBS DETROIT) — Two people are dead and a total of six people were shot in a shooting on Detroit's east side early Sunday.
The Detroit Police Department says it happened on the 6300 block of Devereaux Street around 1:30 a.m.
It's not known if any arrests have been made.
