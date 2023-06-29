Watch CBS News
18-year-old drowns at KOA Campground in Monroe County

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 29, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 29, 2023 04:40

SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say an 18-year-old man from Ohio has died after drowning Wednesday at the KOA Campground in Summerfield Township.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the teen was identified as Anthony Lavelle Shores Jr. from Pickerington, Ohio. 

The sheriff's office says dispatch received a call at about 5:51 p.m. about the teen disappearing underwater. He was located at about 6 p.m. by citizens and staff. First responders from the Summerfield Township Police Department and Monroe County Ambulance attempted to save him, but he was eventually pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 6:04 PM

