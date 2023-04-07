Watch CBS News
Local News

11 hospitalized following 5-story apartment fire in Detroit

/ CBS Detroit

11 hospitalized following 5-story apartment fire in Detroit
11 hospitalized following 5-story apartment fire in Detroit 01:23

(CBS DETROIT) - Eleven people were taken to the hospital Friday morning following a fire at an apartment complex in Detroit. 

Fire crews responded to the fire at the five-story complex on La Salle Boulevard and West Davison Street around 3:35 a.m. Friday

Officials say more than 60 firefighters were on scene and that most people were rescued from the second and third floors. All residents of the building have been accounted for. 

Dozens displaced after apartment fire in Detroit 01:00

Eleven residents were hospitalized precautionary reasons due to smoke inhalation. 

Red Cross officials were working with 20 other residents who were displaced by the fire. 

First published on April 7, 2023 / 8:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.