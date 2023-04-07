11 hospitalized following 5-story apartment fire in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Eleven people were taken to the hospital Friday morning following a fire at an apartment complex in Detroit.

Fire crews responded to the fire at the five-story complex on La Salle Boulevard and West Davison Street around 3:35 a.m. Friday

Officials say more than 60 firefighters were on scene and that most people were rescued from the second and third floors. All residents of the building have been accounted for.

Eleven residents were hospitalized precautionary reasons due to smoke inhalation.

Red Cross officials were working with 20 other residents who were displaced by the fire.