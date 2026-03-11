1 dead, another injured after propane heater fire, police say

Detroit police say one person is dead and another was injured on Wednesday after an alleged utility theft at an abandoned building.

The incident happened in the area of Fourth and Brainard streets.

Police say officers initially received a call about an explosion. However, police believe that a man and woman were attempting to steal copper wire when one of them died from electrocution. The other person's condition is unknown.

"For those who maybe think about the very, very dangerous decision of utility theft, to steal copper wire, this is what happens," said Assistant Chief Franklin Hayes. "These wires can be live, a lot of voltage, thousands of watts going through there, and this is what could very well happen to you."

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.