Live Updates: Britain's royal family, U.K. and world mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death

Live Updates: Britain's royal family, U.K. and world mourn Queen Elizabeth II's deathget the free app
London — People in Britain and around the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch and one of the most enduring royal personalities the world has known. She died Thursday at the age of 96. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the queen had passed away at Balmoral Castle, her official summer residence in Scotland.
The queen's doctors acknowledged earlier Thursday that she had been placed under medical supervision as they were "concerned" about her health. For months Queen Elizabeth had been scaling back her public engagements, forced to cancel many appearances with the palace citing "mobility issues" and general discomfort.
All four of her children — her eldest son and the new king, Charles, along with his sister Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward — traveled to Balmoral to be by her side. Prince Charles' eldest son, Prince William, the new heir to the throne, and his brother Prince Harry were there as well.
The following 10 days will see a meticulously orchestrated process of both mourning and constitutional transition play out across the United Kingdom.
Follow the latest developments below as tributes pour in, and as Britain enters a new era.
Moment of silence held prior to Manchester United match
Manchester United's home clash in the Europa League against Real Sociedad went ahead but a minute's silence was held before kick-off and players wore black armbands.
The Premier League said it was "deeply saddened" by the queen's death.
European golf's PGA Championship suspended
Play at the PGA Championship at Wentworth, near London, was suspended on Thursday evening when news broke about the death of the 96-year-old monarch and it was later confirmed that there would be no play on Friday.
"Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast," a European Tour statement said.
"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed."
Six Historic Royal Palaces to close to the public Friday
Six palaces, designated as the Historic Royal Palaces, will be closed to guests on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The sites include the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle.
"Historic Royal Palaces joins millions of people around the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II," its website said.
Guests who booked tickets for the palaces will be refunded, and ticket sales have been temporarily suspended, according to its website.
House of Commons to spend two days offering tributes to the queen
British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country's usually fractious politics to a halt.
For the next several days, essential government functions will continue, but much of the routine business of politics will be put on pause. Parliamentary business will give way to two days of tributes from lawmakers in the House of Commons on Friday and Saturday.
Double rainbow appears over Windsor Castle
A rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace in London shortly before the queen's death was announced. Not long after, as people gathered outside of Windsor Castle to mourn her death, a double rainbow appeared there as well.
Queen Elizabeth II grew up at Windsor, and throughout her time as monarch, she spent many of her private weekends and a month around Easter at the castle, according to the Royal Collection Trust. Several members of the royal family have been married there, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018; Princess Eugenie in October 2018; and Princess Beatrice in 2020.
London mayor calls queen "a source of great stability"
In a statement after the queen's death, London Mayor Sadiq Khan celebrated her "extraordinary service."
"Throughout a period of unprecedented transformation, she was a source of great stability, inspiring hope during the most testing of times and exemplifying the best of what it means to be British," he wrote.
"I'm proud to have served as Mayor of London while Queen Elizabeth II was our monarch. I know Londoners, and people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, are immensely proud and grateful for what she achieved for us all over so many years."
He offered his condolences to the royal family.
Israeli president: "Her passing is the end of an era"
Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended his "deepest sympathies to the British people and all nations of the Commonwealth" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
"Queen Elizabeth was a historic figure: she lived history, she made history, and with her passing she leaves a magnificent, inspirational legacy," Herzog said in a statement.
Australian prime minister: "This is a loss we all feel"
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote in a statement that "Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today."
"This is a loss we all feel, for few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II," he wrote.
The Australian leader also reflected on the queen's history with the country.
"From her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia," Albanese wrote, adding, "She celebrated our good times, she stood with us in the bad. Happy and glorious but steadfast too."
Albanese called the queen's death "the close of the second Elizabethan age."
English Football League postpones Friday matches
The English Football League (EFL) has postponed all of its scheduled matches for Friday "as a mark of respect" to the former monarch.
Earlier, the league tweeted: "The EFL and its Clubs are truly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96."
It has not yet determined whether the matches scheduled for the remainder of the weekend will be played.
Eiffel Tower goes dark in honor of the queen
The Eiffel Tower's lights were turned off Thursday night following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, tweeted.
NYC's Empire State Building to honor Queen Elizabeth II
The Empire State Building in New York City will "shine in purple and sparkle in silver to honor the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II" on Thursday night.
"Deeply saddened" Pope Francis prays for queen, new king
Pope Francis said Thursday he was "deeply saddened" at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, offering prayers for her "eternal rest" and for her son Charles as he becomes king.
In a personal telegram to the new monarch, the head of the Catholic Church paid tribute to the queen's "life of unstinting service... her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ," and, addressing the new King Charles III, said, "I invoke an abundance of divine blessings as a pledge of comfort and strength in the Lord."
India's president says "world has lost a great personality"
Indian President Droupadi Murmu also offered her condolences to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom.
"In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality," the president's tweet said. "An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family."
Italy's premier calls the queen the "absolute protagonist" of past 70 years
Italian Premier Mario Draghi in a condolence message hailed the queen as having been "the absolute protagonist of world history of the last 70 years."
Draghi, who is now acting in a caretaker role ahead of Italian parliamentary elections later this month, said Queen Elizabeth II had represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth "with equilibrium, wisdom, respect for institutions and for democracy."
French president remembers Queen Elizabeth II as "a friend of France"
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Thursday that the queen "embodied continuity and the unity of the British nation over 70 years. I retain the memory of a friend of France, a queen of hearts who marked as never before her country and her century."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle add tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Archewell website
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were in England at the time of Queen Elizabeth II's death, posted a tribute to the late monarch on their organization's website.
The Archewell homepage is completely black, with a simple "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022" written in white on the page.
Prince Harry, one of the queen's grandsons and the second son of now King Charles III, traveled to the Scotland estate where his grandmother died.
U.N. chief lauds Queen Elizabeth II as a " reassuring presence throughout decades"
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement Thursday that he was "deeply saddened" by Queen Elizabeth II's passing and he offered his "sincere condolences to her bereaved family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the wider Commonwealth of Nations."
Guterres said Elizabeth, "was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth."
He called her "a good friend of the United Nations," and praised her commitment to environmental issues in particular.
"The world will long remember her devotion and leadership," Guterres said.
Both the U.N. General Assembly and Security Council observed moments of silence Thursday in honor of the late monarch.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says most Canadians "have known no other Sovereign"
In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote of the queen's impact on the people of Canada, saying most of its residents have "known no other Sovereign."
"Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence in our lives," he said. "Time and again, Her Majesty marked Canada's modern history. Over the course of 70 years and twenty-three Royal Tours, Queen Elizabeth II saw this country from coast to coast to coast and was there for our major, historical milestones."
"She would proclaim 'it was good to be home' when returning to her beloved Canada. She was indeed at home here, and Canadians never ceased to return her affection."
Trudeau said Canadians will enter a "period of mourning" — along with the rest of the Commonwealth — "ending with a national day of mourning when a commemorative service will be held to mark the passing of our Sovereign."
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses the nation
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss said that Queen Elizabeth II was "the rock on which modern Britain was built."
In a statement outside her residence at Number 10 Downing Street, Truss said the loss of the queen was "a huge shock to the nation and to the world," and that the country must come together to support the new monarch, King Charles III.
"Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure," Truss said.
Earlier this week, Truss had met with the queen at her home in Balmoral to be officially appointed as prime minister, after the resignation of the former U.K. leader, Boris Johnson.
"She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons. Her devotion to duty is an example to us all. Earlier this week, at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th prime minister... In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world, to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service. It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy," Truss said.
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays tribute
Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned from the nation's top political post only two days before Queen Elizabeth II's passing, issued a long statement Thursday mourning the late queen and calling it Britain's "saddest day."
The late queen, Johnson said, had a "unique and simple power to make us happy. That is why we loved her."
"It is only really now that we grasp how much she meant for us, how much she did for us, how much she loved us," the former prime minister said.
"Though our voices may still be choked with sadness we can say with confidence the words not heard in this country for seven decades. God save the King," concluded Johnson.
President Biden remembers Queen Elizabeth II
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden issued a statement Thursday to remember the queen, calling her "more than a monarch. She defined an era."
"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," the Bidens said.
Read more here.
Charles will be known as King Charles III
Speaking outside her residence at Number 10 Downing Street on Thursday, Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss said that Queen Elizabeth II was "the rock on which modern Britain was built."
Truss said the loss of the queen, who had officially appointed Truss only two days before her death, was "a huge shock to the nation and to the world," and that the country must come together to support the new monarch, King Charles III.
Clarence House later confirmed the king's title.
Truss finished her statement by saying "God save the king."
Charles, Britain's new king, expresses sadness at mother's death
Charles, Britain's new king, has made a statement after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the statement says.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
The official announcement
A statement released by Buckingham Palace announced the queen's passing and the ascension of her eldest son, Prince Charles, as the new king:
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.
Rainbow appears outside Buckingham Palace
As the world awaited news from Balmoral, where the senior members of the royal family gathered to be by the queen's side on Thursday, a rainbow appeared outside Buckingham Palace in London.