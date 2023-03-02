NEXT Weather: Winter storm system bringing more issues Friday

NEXT Weather: Winter storm system bringing more issues Fridayget the free app
(CBS DETROIT) - Another week with another winter storm on the way to Southeast Michigan.
This system has a few differences from the ones before, especially with an admitted difficulty in the forecast.
First and foremost, we have some time left for the forecast to change, so we don't have direct snowfall numbers for you yet.
The reason for this is two-fold, the storm track is continuing to shift and the temperature differences within can cause drastic changes in the precipitation type you may experience.
We are entirely confident this storm will impact Southeast Michigan.
The precipitation types are primarily rain and snowfall, but there remains a minor amount of icing possible on mainly raised surfaces during the warmer portion of the storm.
Snow, rain and ice making its way to SE Michigan
Timing continues to be more consistent, focusing mainly on the afternoon Friday through most of Friday night.
The primary issue is the storm track, which has been all over the board until Wednesday night.
The area of low pressure hasn't been over land for us to measure, which meteorologists have now been able to do on the west coast.
With this new data, we are seeing a slight southern shift in the heavier snowfall bands.
At the moment, there are really two main tracks that the area of low pressure can take.
The southernmost track, track No. 1, brings heavy snowfall directly into the central and northern counties in Southeast Michigan, along with portions of central Michigan and into the Thumb.
Snowfall is the wet/heavy type and would be difficult to shovel, so it's important to keep up with the accumulation.
Rain would be likely to move through parts of the counties closest to the Ohio border, and this would therefore cut down on snowfall amounts specifically in those areas.
Storm track No. 2 brings the area of low pressure further north and would leave the heaviest band of snowfall over central portions of the mitten.
Snowfall type would be the same, but amounts in the Metro area would drastically diminish because of this.
Rainfall also makes a more notable appearance and would aid in cutting snow totals even further.
It's important to note that updates to these tracks are coming within the next 8-12 hours as truly raw data finally becomes available.
Right now, the bottom line is to have the shovel handy and gas for the snow blower.
You're going to have at least a couple of inches to clear, but the track of the heaviest snowfall is still in flux and it's good to be prepared now if the system continues to slide south as some recent data has shown.
Stay with the NEXT Weather Team as this storm system evolves.